Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Expands By 40.3%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $41.64 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

