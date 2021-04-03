Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.42.

