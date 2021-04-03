Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Up 43.8% in March

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSI stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.52. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

