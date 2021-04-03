GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Cut to $30.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

