Brokers Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Chewy has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

