Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1,911.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.