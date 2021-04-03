The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.58.

ALL opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in The Allstate by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $4,354,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

