9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMTR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

