NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

