NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
