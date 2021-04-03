Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $8.33 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.