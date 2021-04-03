Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Educational Development by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.75 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

