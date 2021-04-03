Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31.
In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
