Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

