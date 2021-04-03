Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTYX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Curative Biotechnology
