Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTYX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

About Curative Biotechnology

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.