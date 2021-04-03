Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.67.

NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after buying an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

