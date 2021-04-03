Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$47.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$41.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market cap of C$44.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$31.55 and a 12 month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

