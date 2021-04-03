Analysts Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) PT at $46.83

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALV opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $667.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

