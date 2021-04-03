Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.74. Otelco shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 12,058 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

