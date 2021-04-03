Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 724 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Marcus by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,705.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,584 over the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

