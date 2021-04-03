Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $331,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLOW opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

