The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

