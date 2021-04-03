The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CNMD stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,238.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.