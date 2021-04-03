SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $313.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.08.

SBA Communications stock opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,874.41 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

