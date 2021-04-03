Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

