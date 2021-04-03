United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($7.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($6.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.37.

United Airlines stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

