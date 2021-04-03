Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average of $741.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.