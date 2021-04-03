DA Davidson Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $14.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

