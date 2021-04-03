Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 11.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Apache by 81.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

