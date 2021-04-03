Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.