Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

BMBL stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

