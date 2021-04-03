Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.05.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

