Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Banner by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.