Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.11.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $188.24 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

