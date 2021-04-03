Angion Biomedica’s (ANGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,295 shares of company stock worth $6,521,942 over the last ninety days.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

