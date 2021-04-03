Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $77.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.