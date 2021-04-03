Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $1,093,517.52 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $19,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $12,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

