TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

