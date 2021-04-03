Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CHCI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

