The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,678 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,682 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $342.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $124.26 and a one year high of $388.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.