Credit Suisse AG Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

