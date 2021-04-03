The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,518 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

ALLK stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,993,362.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,460 shares of company stock worth $20,014,767. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.