Credit Suisse AG Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 350,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 176.04 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

