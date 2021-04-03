Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,366 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.