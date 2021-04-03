Credit Suisse AG Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $293,978.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,403,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

