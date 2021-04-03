Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $951,648.48 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $951,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

