Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.