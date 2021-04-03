Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Apria stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

