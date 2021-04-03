Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.