BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Raised to $9.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,277 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

