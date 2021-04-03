RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $4.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RES. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.39.

NYSE RES opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in RPC by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in RPC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

