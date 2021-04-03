Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Short Interest Up 42.0% in March

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRPA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

